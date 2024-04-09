Pens Points: A Crucial Point

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins traveled north of the border Monday night for a duel with Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Penguins would end up losing their four-game winning streak but didn’t come up empty-handed by taking Toronto to overtime. [Recap]

The Penguins are buzzing, and to the surprise of no one, Sidney Crosby is leading the charge. The NHL named Crosby as their second star of the week. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Monday’s total solar eclipse was a once-in-a-lifetime event for many, with the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the U.S. will be on Aug. 23, 2044. The event brought out a ray of funny posts from NHL teams. [The Hockey News]

The next franchise anchor defenseman? Landon DuPont is eligible to play all of next season in the Western Hockey League as a 15-year-old after he was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada. [ESPN]

The Washington Capitals have lost six straight games, but even with this slide, the team can move back into a playoff spot on Tuesday if they conquer the Detroit Red Wings. [NHL]

San Jose Sharks defenseman and one-time Penguins prospect Calen Addison has been ejected from the last two games after he disagreed with a referee’s penalty call, and his coach is less than pleased. [The Hockey News]