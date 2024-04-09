The Penguins’ overtime struggles continue in loss to Maple Leafs

The Penguins may have extended their point streak to nine games Monday, but they also left a point on the table during Monday night’s overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Unfortunately for the 2023-24 Penguins, that’s nothing new.

This marks the Penguins’ fourth straight loss in overtime games and continues a season-long pattern that has ended up with the Penguins leaving 11 standing points behind in extra-time losses.

In 17 overtime opportunities this season, the Penguins have earned two points just five times. Two of those extra points came in shootouts.

Monday’s overtime loss felt particularly unlucky.

Sidney Crosby was benched for the start of the extra period with a skate issue, according to Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop.

The Penguins started with Lars Eller at center instead, and the team was unable to maintain possession of the puck before surrendering it to Auston Matthews and the Leafs.

But the overtime loss didn’t come out of nowhere.

The Penguins have been outshot 10-2 while playing their last four overtime periods against the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, according to Bob Grove.

Seven of the Penguins’ last 10 overtime losses, including Monday night’s defeat, were decided by the opponents’ first shot on goal, Grove added.

Luckily for the Penguins, however, they’re not the only Metropolitan Division team struggling in overtime.

The New York Islanders have 15 overtime losses so far this season, three short of tying the NHL record for the most single-season OT losses of all time, per Statmuse.

The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers are each one behind the Penguins will 11 overtime losses so far.

All four teams rank among the top ten in the NHL for the most overtime losses this season.

These extra-time struggles reflect poorly on Penguins coaching. They raise questions about deployment decisions in the extra period, like the choice to put Eller on the ice rather than an alternative like Evgeni Malkin.

But this team is still in the race for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. That’s in large part thanks to poor overtime performances like Monday’s showing have, luckily for the Penguins, become a division-wide struggle.