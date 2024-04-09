The Penguins still can not solve overtime

The good news for the Pittsburgh Penguins is they earned a very tough — and very important — point on the road against an excellent Toronto Maple Leafs team on Monday night. It extended their current points streak to nine consecutive games and, for the most part, did not really change much for their playoff outlook. Getting something out of that game was huge.

The bad and frustrating news is they missed another chance to collect another point because they still can not figure out anything involving 3-on-3 overtime.

It is getting maddening at this point.

Along with the power play failures, it might be the one big thing that will prevent them from actually making the playoffs.

Monday’s loss to Toronto was the ninth overtime loss of the season and drops them to 3-9 in games decided in overtime (not including shootout games). That is a lot of points left out on the table. Reverse that record and give them an extra nine six points in the standings and they all but have the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division locked in.

Give them just an extra two or three and the playoffs look a lot more likely.

It’s so baffling because 1) the Penguins should seem like a team built to win these games with their high end talent, and 2) they have been pretty good at it at times in the past.

Just a quick rundown of their past 3-on-3 records. Again, this is just the record of games decided in overtime — not counting shootout games:

2023-24: 3-9

2022-23: 8-10

2021-22: 6-4

2020-21: 5-2

2019-20: 8-6

2018-19: 5-11

2017-18: 12-4

2016-17: 6-6

2015-16: 6-4

This is the third consecutive year their overtime winning percentage has dropped, and this time it has dropped significantly.

Is it the result of the Penguins’ core players getting older and not having as much jump as they did a few years ago?

Is it the result of the Penguins famously not really practicing it and other teams having a better jump on them?

Or is it just the result of a wide-open, maybe somewhat fluky coin-toss outcome where things are a little harder to predict?

Maybe a combination of all three?

Up until last year they had a .500 record or better in five of the first six years of 3-on-3 hockey. It has only been the past two years where it has dropped.

But let’s bring the games that go into a shootout into the equation here, because all of those games were also an opportunity to score a goal and win the game in overtime. When you add in the games that have gone to a shootout the Penguins have played 17 games this season that went beyond regulation.

They have scored three goals in those 17 overtime opportunities. That is only 17 percent of the games. That is, by a pretty substantial margin, their worst 3-on-3 success rate since it was introduced into the NHL at the start of the 2015-16 season.

They have also allowed nine goals in those games. That is more than 52 percent of their 3-on-3 games. That is the second-worst rate of preventing goals over that time. It is also the second year in a row they have allowed a goal in at least 50 percent of their overtime games. They allowed goals at that rate just once in the first seven years.

Even worse than the overall performance in these games is that they just do not look like they know what they are doing.

They look disorganized, out of sync and never seem to be able to control the pace of the game. I think that is where you might be able to point to the lack of practice in the situations.

The strange thing about this is the Penguins tend to underthink the idea of practicing and preparing for it, and then overthinking the strategy when they get there. How many times this season have seen Jeff Carter or Lars Eller start overtime so they could try to win the face-off and get possession?

That is what we saw on Monday night in Toronto.

The game ended with neither Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin ever touching the ice in overtime.

I know Crosby’s 3-on-3 overtime numbers this season are bad (he has been outscored 0-5 in those situations) but — and maybe this is crazy — I still might want to take my chances with him out there with my season potentially on the line. Especially since he is playing what is arguably the best hockey of his season right now.

Whether it is preparation, player usage or the actual strategy involved in the games none of it looks good on the part of the coaching staff or players. These points matter, and the Penguins are getting significantly worse at missing the opportunities to collect them.